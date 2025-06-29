Basic Gear You Need For Your First Birding Adventure

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Birding, or birdwatching, is the fastest growing outdoor recreational activity, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife. Currently over 96 million people in the U.S. — roughly ⅓ of the population — participates in some form of birding. One of the primary draws of birding is the fact it can be done with a minimal amount of equipment. However, there is some basic gear you need in order to ensure your first birding adventure is comfortable, safe, successful, and enjoyable.

While it is technically possible to go birding with absolutely no equipment, it is advantageous to have gear to help you see and identify birds, as well as keeping track of and documenting your sightings. It is also useful to have a way to organize and carry your stuff when you go afield. As you get deeper into birding, you may want to add more advanced equipment, such as spotting scopes. But you can have plenty of enjoyable, productive outings with the basic gear, especially when just beginning.

As is always the case when adventuring outdoors, it is also advisable to be appropriately dressed for the prevailing conditions and prepared for possible changes in the weather. In addition to birding-specific gear, you should also carry the 10 hiking essentials in case of emergency, so you can stay hydrated and tend to anything that may arise. However, before rushing out and spending a lot of money, it's worth looking through your stash of outdoor gear, as you likely already have most if not all you need to be prepared for your first birding adventure.

