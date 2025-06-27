The Must-Try Baby Powder Hack That'll Keep Wasps Away From Your Yard
When the weather starts to warm up, we visit parts of our property that we may have ignored all winter. We clean the old sheds, sweeping out dead grass clippings from the previous summer and reorganizing the seed packets. Pets crawl under the porches to escape the heat of the day. And children, for the first time in months, open the doors of their tree houses and pretend to be other people in far-off places. But we sometimes forget that all these places attract a certain hazard. They build their papery nests on the wooden pilings and beneath the eaves, and they may even try to sting you before you know they're there. It's true, wasps love the summer as much as you. But would it surprise you that they hate baby powder?
When encountering wasp nests, many homeowners reach for artificial sprays or simply knock them away with brooms. The former contains toxic chemicals, while the latter option could easily result in a painful sting. There are several types of dangerous wasps that you especially won't want to get stung by. If you're looking for a safe way to get rid of wasps, baby powder is a common household item that will do the job well enough. Talc, the main ingredient in most baby powders, is known to deter wasps, allowing you to repel them for long enough to remove their nests.
How to use baby powder against wasps
If you want to avoid a sting at all costs, there are a few steps we recommend following before you wage war against the wasps. If you're allergic to wasp stings, hire a professional to remove their nests because you can never be completely sure that you won't get stung. Cover as much skin as possible by wearing a long-sleeved shirt and jeans. You should also wear a hat, cover your eyes with sunglasses, and cover your face with a bandana. Once you've gotten your protective wardrobe together, we recommend that you take action at night when the insects are less active.
Next, sprinkle the baby powder on their nests. Then if you're in a shed or treehouse, sprinkle it on windowsills, under the eaves, or any other place where wasps are likely to get in. Once the wasps have evacuated their nests, return to the site several nights later with the same attire. This time, bring a paint scraper and a spray bottle full of soapy water. Spray the nest until it becomes moist, then scrape it off and dispose of it outside.
If you're running low on baby powder, several common kitchen staples will drive wasps away. Cinnamon and garlic powder are known to irritate wasps' olfactory sense, making it hard for them to navigate. But wasps aren't the only insect that can ruin a summer day. Mosquitoes and flies are also an issue, and there are pantry staples you can use to repel them.