The Must-Try Baby Powder Hack That'll Keep Wasps Away From Your Yard

When the weather starts to warm up, we visit parts of our property that we may have ignored all winter. We clean the old sheds, sweeping out dead grass clippings from the previous summer and reorganizing the seed packets. Pets crawl under the porches to escape the heat of the day. And children, for the first time in months, open the doors of their tree houses and pretend to be other people in far-off places. But we sometimes forget that all these places attract a certain hazard. They build their papery nests on the wooden pilings and beneath the eaves, and they may even try to sting you before you know they're there. It's true, wasps love the summer as much as you. But would it surprise you that they hate baby powder?

When encountering wasp nests, many homeowners reach for artificial sprays or simply knock them away with brooms. The former contains toxic chemicals, while the latter option could easily result in a painful sting. There are several types of dangerous wasps that you especially won't want to get stung by. If you're looking for a safe way to get rid of wasps, baby powder is a common household item that will do the job well enough. Talc, the main ingredient in most baby powders, is known to deter wasps, allowing you to repel them for long enough to remove their nests.