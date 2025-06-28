The Simple Method For Applying Mulch Without Damaging Your Plants

Though it's good to mulch in late spring when the soil is warm and before numerous weeds take root, mulching can be done virtually any time of the year. When you're ready to mulch, first remove all weeds and debris you find, then wet the soil. The moisture will benefit the plants you add later. If working over a large area, create piles of mulch near the garden bed by emptying the wheelbarrow or mulch bags in handy locations along the edge of the garden.

Then, rake the mulch into the garden, aiming for complete, even coverage. The optimal mulch depth is around 3 inches; in an extremely sunny area, another inch or so helps retain moisture. Applying too much mulch could cause root rot and plant diseases, while too little won't suppress weeds. Use the back side of a steel-headed garden rake or bow rake, such as this one by Craftsman, to smooth out the mulch in the garden. The straight side of the rake head does a great job of leveling mulch and the like, so it's a must-have tool for every beginning gardener. If the garden bed has an ornamental tree in it, requiring you to mulch around it, avoid this crucial mulching mistake that pertains specifically to trees.

While watering again is optional once the mulch is in place, the water helps it settle a bit. The fun part is next — choosing locations for your new plants. Set them in place, still in their nursery pots, to determine the ideal layout. Once you're happy with a planting plan, dig down through the mulch and into the soil deep enough to plant any given seedling. Remove each plant from its pot, squeeze the root structure to loosen it, then set the plant in the hole. Pat the soil around the plant, but don't cover the stems with mulch. Leave about an inch of space around each plant to let it air out, as wet mulch contributes to plant rot.