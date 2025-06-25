Discover The Way Bears Behave In The Wild At A Must-Visit Alaska Destination

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wildlife getaways are increasingly popular, and bear watching tops the list for many adventure travelers. Considering Alaska is the state with the highest bear population, it is little surprise that it is also home to many of the best national parks for bear watching. However, one of the absolute best places for viewing these massive mammals is actually a national forest. Tongass National Forest — the largest national forest in the country — is not only home to a healthy population of both black and brown bears, it also features a half-dozen bear viewing sites. Among those is the Anan Wildlife Observatory, which is a perfect spot for visitors to discover the way bears behave in the wild.

While there are bear watching destinations throughout the United States, Anan is unique in that it allows visitors a relatively safe platform from which to view bears going about their normal routine, including hunting salmon. Given that both the black and brown bears (there's a difference) that frequent the area are among the most dangerous types of bears, and bear attacks are on the rise, this is no small consideration. Additionally, the isolation of the observatory means bears see relatively few people, which is starkly different than many other national parks and forests where bears have become habituated to humans.