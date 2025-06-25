Why You Don't Want To Touch These Invasive Worms And How You Can Get Rid Of Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hammerhead worms, bizarre-looking creatures that can grow to over a foot long, are an invasive species to the U.S. Native to Asia, they have been in America for over 100 years. However, they have continued to spread, and the past few years have seen them move into an ever-increasing portion of the country. In June 2025, torrential rains in Texas have resulted in hammerhead worms exposing themselves above the soil in areas of the state they were not previously known to exist.

The threats posed by hammerhead worms are multi-faceted, making them a type of worm you never want to see in your garden. For one, they secrete a toxin that can cause skin irritation to anyone handling them with bare hands. This toxic excretion can also cause nausea and vomiting from any dogs or cats that lick or eat them.

Like many invasive species, hammerhead worms pose a potential environmental threat, as they destroy native earthworms. Although earthworms can cause some problems, they are generally seen as beneficial to gardens. However, hammerhead worms also prey on pests you want to keep out of your garden, such as Asian jumping worms. As a result, some gardeners actually welcome them.