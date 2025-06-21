The Idaho State Park Where You Can Swim Next To The Mountains And Zipline Through The Trees

It's hard to decide whether the beautiful scenery or the plethora of recreational activities is the main attraction at Farragut State Park in northern Idaho. Fortunately, you don't have to settle on an answer. You can simply enjoy it all. Tucked in the Coeur d'Alene Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of Spokane, Washington, this 4,000-acre gem bursts with lush evergreens, towering peaks, and a gorgeous lake created by Ice Age glaciers. In addition to offering more than 40 miles of hiking trails, Farragut State Park has five disc golf courses, campfire programs led by park naturalists, and a field for flying radio-controlled airplanes. There's even an aerial obstacle course where you can quench your thirst for adventure by ziplining through a forest.

Eager to explore Farragut State Park for a few days? Camping there puts you in the heart of the action. The park has more than 200 campsites you can book, many of which have water and electricity onsite, plus showers and restrooms nearby. Or, reserve one of its 10 cabins to enjoy some creature comforts. Don't forget to check out the park's equestrian campsites. If you don't have a horse of your own, you can befriend one when Caribou Creek Outfitters visits. The company offers horseback trail rides at Farragut State Park most Wednesdays. You can also ride the trails on a bicycle. Bring your own or borrow one from Wet Willy's, which has an outpost at the Beaver Bay Recreation Area. It's also a handy place to rent a kayak, paddle board, pedal boat, or fishing pole. Plus, the park's prime swimming spot is a stone's throw away.

