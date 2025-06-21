The Idaho State Park Where You Can Swim Next To The Mountains And Zipline Through The Trees
It's hard to decide whether the beautiful scenery or the plethora of recreational activities is the main attraction at Farragut State Park in northern Idaho. Fortunately, you don't have to settle on an answer. You can simply enjoy it all. Tucked in the Coeur d'Alene Mountains, about 50 miles northeast of Spokane, Washington, this 4,000-acre gem bursts with lush evergreens, towering peaks, and a gorgeous lake created by Ice Age glaciers. In addition to offering more than 40 miles of hiking trails, Farragut State Park has five disc golf courses, campfire programs led by park naturalists, and a field for flying radio-controlled airplanes. There's even an aerial obstacle course where you can quench your thirst for adventure by ziplining through a forest.
Eager to explore Farragut State Park for a few days? Camping there puts you in the heart of the action. The park has more than 200 campsites you can book, many of which have water and electricity onsite, plus showers and restrooms nearby. Or, reserve one of its 10 cabins to enjoy some creature comforts. Don't forget to check out the park's equestrian campsites. If you don't have a horse of your own, you can befriend one when Caribou Creek Outfitters visits. The company offers horseback trail rides at Farragut State Park most Wednesdays. You can also ride the trails on a bicycle. Bring your own or borrow one from Wet Willy's, which has an outpost at the Beaver Bay Recreation Area. It's also a handy place to rent a kayak, paddle board, pedal boat, or fishing pole. Plus, the park's prime swimming spot is a stone's throw away.
Soak up scenery and history at Lake Pend Oreille
Farragut State Park sits on its southern border of Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho's largest lake. In addition to being the crown jewel of the park, the lake is the perfect place to fish for giant rainbow trout known as kamloops, admire the mountains from a standup paddle board, or go for a refreshing swim. To visit several different parts of the lake in a day, a boat may be your best option. The Eagle Boat Launch is closest to Farragut State Park. It's important to wear a life jacket when you're on the water, so grab a loaner at the launch if you didn't bring one along. Also remember to pack emergency equipment if you go boating.
Though sandy Beaver Bay Beach is a popular spot to take a dip, don't skip Buttonhook Bay. There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the water there, too. It also offers fantastic sunsets and some of the best mountain views in this part of the U.S. You're likely to spot wildlife as well. Lake Pend Oreille teems with ospreys, and migrating swans and ducks are common. You might even see a moose or bear stop by for a drink.
Lake Pend Oreille also brims with history. During World War II, Farragut State Park was a naval training base that served nearly 300,000 sailors. The lake was an ideal place for operating submarines since it's one of the deepest in the United States. To this day, the U.S. Navy uses Lake Pend Oreille to test new sub designs. Learn more about the park's past in its Museum at the Brig.
Swing, soar, and more at Tree to Tree Adventure Park
After you've devoted some time to super-affordable outdoor sports such as swimming and hiking, consider a minor splurge for the sake of an adrenaline rush. Tree to Tree Adventure Park is the place to do just that. It's located inside Farragut State Park, near Idlewilde Bay. Thrill seekers ages 10 and older can tackle a trio of treetop adventure courses. Each is filled with high-wire balancing challenges, wobbly bridges, Tarzan swings, and ziplines that make you feel like you're flying through the canopy. One zipline is nearly 300 feet long. Two courses for kids ages 6 to 9 feature another set of ziplines, plus logs to tiptoe across, ropes to swing on, and cargo nets to climb. The adult course takes two to three hours to finish, while the junior course takes about an hour and a half.
To heighten the suspense, each course gets higher and more challenging as you move through it. The end of the children's course is 15 feet above the ground, whereas the adult courses start at this height and climb another 55 feet. A harness helps keep you safe as you navigate the treetop obstacles. After signing up for an adventure park experience, you'll need to go through a 20-minute training that shows you how to use the equipment and pairs you with a course guide who can answer your questions.