The Bright Red Perennial That'll Have Cardinals Flocking To Your Yard

No matter how often they visit your yard, a bright red cardinal almost always inspires an excited, "Oh look! A cardinal!" whenever it appears at the bird feeder or bird bath. Their brilliant coloring and bold personalities make them a favorite of bird watchers everywhere. There are many things you can do to attract cardinals to your yard including adding a great year-round water source, providing plenty of food they like, and planting the flowers that will bring all the cardinals to your yard. One beautiful perennial that will attract loads of cardinals to your yard is the bright red scarlet sage (Salvia coccinea).

These breathtaking flowers are easy to grow and care for, and produce brilliant red blooms that are not only a favorite of cardinals, they attract another popular bird to your yard as well; the hummingbird. The right planting time for scarlet sage depends on where you live. For warm southern states like Florida and Georgia, you can start the seeds indoors as early as January and February or plant outdoors from mid-March thru the month of May following the last frost. In warm climates, scarlet sage can bloom all year long making them a popular flower among gardeners that want to attract pollinators throughout the year and not just in summer. Although these beautiful flowers are perennials, they are grown as annuals in colder climates where they can be taken indoors during cold temperatures since they have no tolerance for cold at all.

