The Summer Flower That Has Beginner Gardeners And HGTV's Joanna Gaines Captivated

In her Magnolia Journal, designer and HGTV personality Joanna Gaines highlights Fata morgana scabiosa (Scabiosa atropurpurea) as her "absolute favorite bloom of the season." Also known as pincushion flower, this leggy plant produces fluffy petals in shades of white to pale rose, adding a dreamy look to any cottage garden. Easy to grow and maintain, Fata morgana blooms look good not only in your garden, but make for long-lasting cut flowers for your kitchen table. The flowers and their interesting seed heads look beautiful in a tall vase, bringing an antique vibe to any space.

Like the many other varieties of pincushion flower, Fata morgana scabiosa grows two to three feet tall on thin stems that can benefit from a trellis or similar support. This variety of scabiosa thrives in USDA growing zones 3a to 7b, preferring mild climates like the Mediterranean regions where it is native. In areas without wide swings in temperature, this variety of scabiosa will be a perennial, although in cooler regions it is considered an annual that may need to be replanted each spring. Fata morgana is pollinator-friendly, but is also considered a potentially invasive flower in some regions like California. Care should therefore be taken to keep Fata morgana from spreading beyond your garden.

