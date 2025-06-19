Enjoy A Foot Pain-Free Hike With The Help Of An Oft-Overlooked Piece Of Gear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While it's always satisfying to climb rocky trails and look out at the world from mountaintops, jaunting across rough terrain can be tough on the feet. Sometimes it even takes days or weeks to recover from long hikes that leave your tendons strained and ankles stiff. This type of pain might seem negligible compared to common hiking injuries like shin splints, but it can still discourage outdoorsy folks from pursuing the hobby they love. If you've unsuccessfully tried to address this problem by selecting the right hiking boots and orthotic inserts, just know you aren't out of options. Many avid hikers and backpackers fix their foot pain with toe spacers.

These gel or silicone products may look silly, but they are known to provide much-needed relief. They help with bunions or overlapping toes by taking pressure off those parts of the foot. Most toe spacers sell for between $10 and $30, though more specialized spacers like Correct Toes, run around $65. If you just have two overlapping toes, meaning that one toe sits atop the other, causing pain, try the Welnove Store 12-pack of individual toe separators for $9. Unlike separators that support all five toes, individual toe separators just separate two at a time. Your shoes may feel a little tighter when you're wearing the toe spacer (avoid the very wide spacers, like YogaToes). If that's the case, consider using wide-toe box shoes, like Orthofeet orthopedic boots. This is an important step to get right because selecting the wrong hiking boots can be dangerous.

