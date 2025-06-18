A Simple Nighttime Solution That Will Help You Locate Pests On Your Tomato Plants

The first step to lighting up the hornworm treating your tomato plants like a buffet is choosing the right blacklight. Since you'll want a free hand to pluck the hornworms from the stems and leaves of your plant, you may want to opt for a handheld option, such as the Vansky UV flashlight.

With your blacklight in hand, all you need to do is shine it on tomato plants and look for signs of hornworms. Growing your tomatoes in an organized container garden using a genius solution can help eliminate some of the bending and kneeling this task requires. Because hornworms are fluorescent, many gardeners have seen them glow brightly under UV light. While this is typically used as a defensive mechanism and health indicator for hornworms, it makes it easier to find and remove them from your tomato plants.

Although they may look intimidating with their spiky appearance, hornworms are actually harmless. As a result, you don't need to worry about them biting or stinging you — but gloves are always recommended as an extra precaution. Once you spot a hornworm on your plant, you simply pluck it from the branch to remove it. Because hornworms do grow into beneficial pollinators, you may choose to relocate the culprit a safe distance from your tomato plants. However, you can also use them to attract more bug-eating birds to your garden for future pest control.

