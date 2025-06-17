We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although millions of American anglers fish from boats, their boating needs are far from homogenous. When it comes to choosing the right size boat for your fishing adventures, bigger isn't always necessarily better. The best boat for each fisher and fishing situation varies on a number of factors. This applies to the boat size as well. As a professional fishing guide and boat captain, I have been at the helm of boats ranging from 8 to 65 feet long and 2 to 20 feet wide. Through those experiences I've learned that the right size boat can be a great fishing platform, while the wrong size can hinder your efforts and, at times, be downright dangerous.

So, how to determine the best fishing boat size for your next adventure? That comes down to several considerations, including where, how, and when you like to fish. You also have to take into account how many anglers will be on board, the conditions of the launch areas, capabilities of your tow vehicle, and where you may be storing the boat between uses. Of course, budget also plays a role. However, financial considerations aside, picking the right sized boat for you may still require a few compromises when you consider all the variables involved in the decision. With that in mind, you will need to prioritize the different factors to help you best decide where you are willing to compromise if necessary. You may also find you actually need more than one boat!

