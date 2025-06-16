We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thirty of the 50 United States are bordered by saltwater to some extent. Besides the oceans and the Gulf waters, these coastal regions contain countless sounds, bays, tidal lakes, rivers, creeks, and estuaries. There is almost 100,000 miles of shoreline wrapping around all U.S. coastal waters. While they all have the common element of saltwater, these coastal water bodies vary tremendously in many other ways. Having spent decades as a professional fishing guide, boat captain, and traveling angler, I can attest to the fact that no single boat is suited to fishing them all. But, the water you most commonly fish will be key in how to choose the best boat type for your next coastal saltwater fishing adventure.

Choosing the right boat for the type of water you fish is equal parts fishing function and safety. One of most common ways people die while fishing is boating accidents. This includes not just collisions with other boats, but also single-boat incidents such as capsizing and running aground. The odds of these mishaps go way up if you attempt to use the wrong boat in the wrong type of water. You also need to consider things like your fishing style and target species, as well as whether you'll regularly be accompanied by other people or taking your dog on the boat.

When, where, and how you will be launching your boat (without making mistakes) can also play a role in your decision. For example, you may intend to fish shallow, protected waters. But, if you have to cross wide open, deep water to get there from the boat ramp, you'll need a different type of boat. On the other hand, if you are considering a large boat, you need to ensure your tow vehicle has enough power to pull it.

