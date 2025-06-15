The Patio Flooring Feature You Should Think Twice Before Trying

When it comes to outdoor patio design, flooring is one of the most significant elements necessary to crafting a fun and inviting space for entertaining. The flooring sets the tone for the space, influences the amount of upkeep required, and plays a major role in your investment into your home. Whether you're redoing your patio ahead of a sale, trying to make outdoor updates that add serious value to your home, or simply in the market for an upgrade, there are a few major pitfalls to remain aware of. One flooring option — stamped concrete — has long been touted as a relatively low-cost option and was very popular in the 1980s and '90s. These days, however, this alternative to real stone is considered to be fairly outdated by some designers, and offers an aesthetic that may turn away many modern home buyers.

Under the best circumstances, stamped concrete can offer a passable pattern that allows you to make the most of your space with rustic furniture and the addition of outdoor rugs (which need to be cleaned correctly). However, some people feel stamped concrete designs take away from the natural beauty of a patio, and create additional difficulty with upkeep and maintenance. To understand exactly why stamped concrete has fallen out of favor with a certain subset of homeowners, and what alternate flooring options you should consider if you're on a budget, be sure to read ahead.