What To Know About The Land Snorkeling Trend Before Trying It Yourself

If you've ever snorkeled in the crystalline waters off of a tropical island or submerged into a cool freshwater lake with a mask and air tube, you know the thrill of seeing the many colors of fish and plants that make up our underwater environments. However, the unique feeling of peace and wonder you can achieve by truly immersing yourself in a foreign ecosystem isn't relegated to water. A trend called "land snorkeling" extends this concept into our above-ground environments, allowing you to gain new perspectives on nature.

Advertisement

Land snorkeling is a hiking term you need to know before your next adventure. First coined by Montana artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman, this funky phrase is gaining ground in travel blogs and articles, where regular outdoor experiences just aren't cutting it for those wanting to connect with nature on a deeper level. As Aspevig says on Landsnorkel.com, "Land snorkeling is taking the time to savor aspects of nature we ordinarily don't see or pay attention to."

Land snorkeling is an intentional experience. It isn't about the destination — that waterfall or overlook at the end of your 3-mile trip. It's about taking time to notice the little nuances of nature you see along the way. Wondering how that weirdly-shaped branch grew that way, closing your eyes to hear the sound of a tree frog in the distance, marveling at the way the pebbles seem to undulate under the flowing waters of a tiny stream. Giving yourself time to snorkel aboveground is more important than the distance you will be travelling or miles you accomplish. So, leave your snorkel mask and hiking itinerary behind and dive into that forest, prairie, or desert with new purpose.

Advertisement