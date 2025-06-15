Why This Town Is Restricting Bird Feeders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The town of Ridgewood, NJ got the attention of backyard birders across the country recently when they modified their ban on feeding wildlife in public spaces to include private property. The ordinance also targets the feeding of birds. This move was made in an attempt to reduce the forays of black bears into residential areas, whose population is rapidly rising in New Jersey, as well as other wildlife. The state of New Jersey is also considering legislation which would implement similar restrictions statewide, and it's possible cities in other bear prone areas may do so as well.

Advertisement

The majority of people, of course, are okay with not having bears show up unexpectedly in their backyards. However, others have expressed concern about the restrictions on bird feeders. While some have touted it as a ban on bird feeders, it actually just sets out strict regulations on how and where bird feeders may be used, although feeding birds on the ground is banned. Under the ordinance passed in Ridgewood, residents are limited to no more than three feeders in their yards. Additionally, those feeders must be hung at least 6 feet above ground level and have some sort of seed catcher or containment device that prevents the seeds from falling to the ground.

If passed, the state-level regulations would be even stricter than the city ordinance. For one, feeders would have to be hung 10 feet high, the best height to hang feeders to keep birds safe. The state regulations would also require feeders to be taken indoors and cleaned each night between April and November.

Advertisement