The Tiny Town Where You Can Admire Florida's Largest Waterfall And Watch Wolves Play

Falling Waters is a state park that deserves to be a national park. It's filled with glistening springs and bridges built by Mother Nature herself. Many of the sinkholes that line its trails are doorways to subterranean tunnels. One of the biggest sits at the bottom of the park's waterfall, and beneath it lies a collection of caves that draw thrill-seeking spelunkers. Just seeing this majestic waterfall is reason enough to visit Falling Waters. At 74 feet tall, it's Florida's loftiest. It's also dramatic: After plunging into a 100-foot-deep sinkhole, if flows into a mysterious cave. The sinkhole contains ancient limestone formations, which emerged when water covered this area more than 20 million years ago.

You can access the waterfall from a set of boardwalks equipped with two viewing platforms. Mist from the rushing water blankets one low-lying platform. Another is at a higher elevation, so it's great for photography and not so soggy. The waterfall is especially thrilling when the weather has been wet, as rainfall amplifies its cascades.

Beyond the waterfall is Turtle Lake, which welcomes visitors with cool water for swimming and a white-sand beach for relaxing. Two dozen campsites are nearby, surrounded by pine forests and vast stretches of wiregrass. One the area's tallest hills is part of Falling Waters, too. It rises more than 320 feet, providing an impressive vantage point for taking in the scenery. There's even a garden where you can commune with native butterflies. Falling Waters also teems with birds that are indigenous to northern Florida, as well as lizards, turtles, and fox squirrels.

