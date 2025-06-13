Think Twice Before Adding A Birdhouse In Your Yard If You Want To Attract Cardinals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bird watching is a popular pastime. In fact, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, there were about 96 million birders over 16 years old in the U.S. in 2022. One of the most popular birds among birdwatchers is the Northern cardinal, most commonly seen on the eastern side of the U.S. from Maine all the way down to south Florida and as far west as Texas. It is not unusual to see them as far north as Canada and in the southwest areas of the U.S. in Arizona, New Mexico, and even down into Mexico, too. If you want to attract these brightly-colored birds to your yard, birdhouses won't do the trick for one reason: cardinals prefer building their nests in bushes, trees, and similar greenery such as some of these easy to grow plants. Due to their nesting preferences, they will leave birdhouses, no matter how spacious and pretty, sitting empty.

There are many effective ways to get birds to flock to your yard, but if you specifically want to attract cardinals, there are several tried and true methods that work well to make your yard inviting to these colorful songbirds. Find out how to make your yard an inviting place for cardinals by offering the right type of seeds and fruits, providing them with nesting materials, and choosing what foliage to plant.