Are Outdoor Misting Systems Actually Worth It?
Nothing can ruin sitting on the back porch or deck faster than blazing heat. This is especially true in some warmer climates like Texas, Florida, and South Georgia where summertime temperatures can reach the triple digits, especially when you factor in the heat index. One way to combat the heat of summer is by adding an outdoor misting system to your backyard. Outdoor misting systems are used to lower the outdoor temperatures in places like parks, outdoor restaurant patios, flea and farmer's markets, and residential backyards. They work by spraying a steady mist into the air, effectively lowering the temperature in the surrounding area using evaporative cooling, which can result in a drop of as much as 30 degrees Fahrenheit in some cases.
The answer to the question are outdoor misting systems worth it lies in personal preference and how important it is for you to be able to use your outdoor areas even when it is extremely hot. If that is important to you, it can most certainly be worth it, but you should first consider the pros and cons. The pros include a cooler space that could possibly lower energy usage, while the cons involve the cost and the fact that it won't be very beneficial in humid areas.
Outdoor misting systems can cool down patios, decks, and back porches that traditional air conditioning units can't. Using regular box or oscillating fans is usually ineffective outdoors because you are just blowing hot air around. With the use of outdoor misting systems on the rise, there are many DIY options available, or you can opt to have it professionally installed if you prefer.
Pros of outdoor misting systems
There are many reasons to use an outdoor misting system to cool off. Aside from the most common benefit of reducing the temperature around your outdoor areas, there are some potential health benefits as well. When the outdoor temperature is lowered, it reduces the risk of heat-caused illnesses including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, a common heat-related danger that can affect your body. This is especially important regarding older adults over 65 years of age and children that are much more susceptible to high temperatures. Other potential health benefits include improved air quality and better respiratory health if the misters are used to reduce air pollutants like dust and lowered stress levels due to extreme heat.
Outdoor misting systems can double as plant and vegetable watering systems depending on where you install them and provide a nice refreshing drink for your garden. You can even get portable misters to stay cool in the heat when you're camping. The cost of the DIY outdoor misting systems is pretty inexpensive when compared to air conditioner use. Unless you need a misting pump, the power usage is minimal, with some saying it actually lowers energy usage due to less air conditioning usage. Low-pressure misters only use water pressure, but the majority of misters will have a pump of some kind that needs power to run.
Cons of outdoor misting systems to consider
There are some cons to consider regarding outdoor misting systems before you purchase one. High humidity areas that are over 80% humidity on a regular basis are not good choices for an outdoor misting system. In high humidity areas, instead of cooling off, you just get wet because the air is so humid the water doesn't evaporate properly. You do have the option of high-pressure outdoor misting systems that release finer mist and do better in humid regions, but they can be considerably more expensive than regular pressure systems.
Speaking of cost, that's another factor to consider. If you are an avid DIYer, you can purchase a good outdoor system like MIXC Misters for Outside Patio that will cool down your outdoor area for about $35 for 75 feet of hose. Installation is not overly complicated but does take some know-how and could be overwhelming to a newbie DIYer. You'll have to measure the area you want to cover and then figure out how many systems you need to encompass that area. Having a system installed professionally changes the cost significantly, and while it varies by installation professional, you could be looking at an average cost of over $2,000. If you do decide to get an outdoor misting system, enjoy your outdoor areas even on the hottest days by following additional tips for staying cool and enjoying your backyard.