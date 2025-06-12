We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Citrus trees are a great way to add depth, color, and variety to your backyard. They are also a great source for fresh fruit. However, for all their benefits, citrus trees are also prone to a variety of issues that can impact their appearance, health, and fruit production. While some of these conditions unfortunately require professional help, there are often DIY solutions for ailing citrus. If you've noticed any of your trees looking under the weather, there's a chance you can bring your struggling citrus trees back to life with these helpful tips.

At times, the reason behind a citrus looking unwell is as simple as over or under watering. Inasmuch, when attempting to troubleshoot an issue with your citrus tree, it only makes sense to check for the simplest problem first. As with most plants, an overwatered citrus tree may exhibit what it really means when plant leaves start yellowing. If left unchecked, it can also lead to root rot and attract a variety of pests. This isn't necessarily always due to your own maintenance, as heavy rain can also result in overwatering. Nevertheless, if the soil is soggy, try to help it drain by digging a small trench, poking holes deep into the soil with a stake, or adding dry compost into the soil. If, on the other hand, the soil is too dry, which is often indicated by dropping, curling, or falling leaves, give the tree a thorough, deep-soak watering.

While adjusting the moisture level in the soil may be enough to get your citrus tree to spring back to life, you should be aware there may be other issues with the tree as well. To that end, check your trees often for symptoms of various issues and take corrective action as needed.