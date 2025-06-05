Hawaii Passes First-Ever Green Fee. Here's How It Will Affect Tourists

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hawaii is renowned for its natural beauty and stunning geographic features. It is also a state that relies heavily on tourism for its economic prosperity. Now, Hawaii is looking to their tourism base to help foot the bill for preserving and enhancing their green spaces and public use facilities, as they have passed the first 'green fee' in the United States. This tax, which will be paid by visitors to the islands in the form of an increased Transient Accommodation Tax (TAT), is set to start on January 1, 2026.

The stated purpose of this tax, which was passed as ACT 96, is to provide funding for various (although yet to be specified) environmental enhancement and preservation projects. So, given the money raised will be used to protect and restore beaches, reefs, and other natural areas utilized by everyone, why are tourists tasked with footing the bill? Well, since Hawaii has less than 1.5 million residents but attracts around 10 million visitors annually, the usership of these areas tilts decidedly towards tourists.

Additionally, the Hawaiian government has taken pains in the past to present locals from having to pay extra fees and taxes on top of the high cost of living there, such as giving residents free admission to state parks while visitors pay. This bill does much the same. Furthermore, while they are the first state in the U.S. to implement such a fee, they are not the first in the world to tax tourists for environmental projects. A growing number of countries, particularly those prone to high tourism, have begun charging such fees in recent years.

