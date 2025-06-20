Don't Throw Away Your Old Fire Pit, Turn It Into A Charming Birdbath Instead
If you're a fan of the backyard barbecue, summer s'mores roast, or tasty campfire meals, you more than likely have a fire pit stashed away that's seen better days. If you're considering trading your rusted, ashen receptacle in for a newer model, consider repurposing it with a creative makeover. Rather than tossing your fire pit to the curb or letting it disintegrate in a forgotten corner of your yard, consider giving it new life by turning it into an upcycled birdbath. This clever DIY not only reduces waste, but invites your local feathered friends to bathe in style, offering an up-close and personal view of nature.
Though it may sound bizarre at first, many fire pits actually have the perfect shape and structure to accommodate a makeshift birdbath. With a few simple tweaks, and a flourish of creativity, you'll find that transforming your pit provides a rustic, eye-catching design ideal for any number of local bird species. Some hobbyists even purchase new fire pits for the sole purpose of converting them to DIY birdbaths. To get started, all you'll need is the fire pit in question, along with some basic cleaning supplies and a wire brush. You should also be sure to gather rocks, a waterproof liner or tarp, and some birdbath-friendly decor to adorn your project once it's ready to be placed in your yard. If you're using an old, worn-out fire pit for this project, it should go without saying that the first step, just like any grill, is giving it a thorough clean and rinse. Be sure to clear out ash residue from fires past, along with loose rust and grunge, before adding anything else to the mix.
How to turn your fire pit into a birdbath
Once you've got your old fire pit sparkling — or at least looking safe for birds to frolic in — seal any drainage holes and carefully cover rust holes with something durable like Gorilla outdoor tape. Don't worry too much about making the basin pretty just yet, as you'll be covering the surface area with a tarp or weed liner anyway. You'll want to line the pit with something waterproof in order to ensure that water won't soak through and continue to degrade the metal material.
With the fire pit cleaned out, patched up, and covered with a waterproof tarp, you can begin the fun part of this endeavor — decorating. Rather than simply filling the bowl with fresh water, add in a few bright and colorful elements of nature. Depending on where you live, this could mean dropping in a few moss-covered logs, a couple of fresh flowers, or a handful of river rocks fresh out of the local creek. The rocks are probably the most integral element, as the fire pit likely has a basin that's just a tad too deep for the common bird's liking. Make sure to fill the pit with enough material to leave just an inch or two of water over the surface. No matter how you choose to decorate, be sure to leave something jutting forth from the water so that your birds have an opportunity to perch as well.
Bonus tips to take your birdbath to the next level
Once you've got your fire pit fully transformed, you may find yourself heavily invested in the world of birdbath maintenance and design. In order to take your DIY birdbath to the next level, try a few of these tips and tricks. Consider placing an agitator in the bath or adding some kind of pump fountain, as most common species of bird are attracted to moving water. Place your birdbath close to shrubs or trees, in order to offer shade and security to your feathered friends as they bathe and drink.
This may seem like a no-brainer if you've had birdbaths before, but be sure to routinely change out the water in your basin as often as possible as a hack to avoid breeding mosquitoes or spreading possible illnesses. It's generally recommended to replace the water every 1-2 days, especially during the summer. Finally, be sure to empty your bath and give it a thorough cleaning two or three times per week, especially if it's seeing heavy traffic. In most cases, this calls for the use of a wire brush and a vinegar-based cleanser, making sure to avoid using these common cleaning staples on your birdbath. It's worth noting this fire pit DIY may simplify the whole cleaning process: Swapping out the plastic liner from time to time allows you to easily keep your birdbath clean and safe, without any additional elbow grease. With any luck, your birdbath will soon become the neighborhood's most happening watering hole.