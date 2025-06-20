Don't Throw Away Your Old Fire Pit, Turn It Into A Charming Birdbath Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of the backyard barbecue, summer s'mores roast, or tasty campfire meals, you more than likely have a fire pit stashed away that's seen better days. If you're considering trading your rusted, ashen receptacle in for a newer model, consider repurposing it with a creative makeover. Rather than tossing your fire pit to the curb or letting it disintegrate in a forgotten corner of your yard, consider giving it new life by turning it into an upcycled birdbath. This clever DIY not only reduces waste, but invites your local feathered friends to bathe in style, offering an up-close and personal view of nature.

Advertisement

Though it may sound bizarre at first, many fire pits actually have the perfect shape and structure to accommodate a makeshift birdbath. With a few simple tweaks, and a flourish of creativity, you'll find that transforming your pit provides a rustic, eye-catching design ideal for any number of local bird species. Some hobbyists even purchase new fire pits for the sole purpose of converting them to DIY birdbaths. To get started, all you'll need is the fire pit in question, along with some basic cleaning supplies and a wire brush. You should also be sure to gather rocks, a waterproof liner or tarp, and some birdbath-friendly decor to adorn your project once it's ready to be placed in your yard. If you're using an old, worn-out fire pit for this project, it should go without saying that the first step, just like any grill, is giving it a thorough clean and rinse. Be sure to clear out ash residue from fires past, along with loose rust and grunge, before adding anything else to the mix.

Advertisement