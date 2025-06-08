Think Twice Before Jumping Into The Water At These Gorgeous Hawaii Beaches
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Hawaiian Islands attract over 10 million visitors each year, many of whom enjoy spending time in the water. Whether they realize it or not, there are numerous creatures to beware of when swimming in Hawaiian waters, including several of the world's most dangerous types of sharks. Although they are often depicted as gods or guardians in traditional Hawaiian folktales, unfortunately, there are many negative shark encounters each year, including numerous fatalities. With that in mind, you may want to think twice before jumping into the water at these gorgeous Hawaii beaches.
Sharks inhabit all of Hawaii's saltwater regions, making attacks possible anywhere in the island chain. However, some stretches of beach have traditionally had more attacks than others. Not only have certain beaches been more attack-prone, but so have different islands. Historically, Maui has had the most attacks. Over the past decade, however, Oahu has seen an increasing number of incidents. Since 2020, Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island of Hawaii are pretty much even in the number of attacks.
Although some of those encounters have involved divers offshore rather than beachgoers, no watersport or distance from shore is immune to attacks. Snorkelers, surfers, swimmers, and paddleboarders have all been victims. Additionally, attacks have been reported as close as 5 feet from the beach. With that in mind, you should not only know how to survive if attacked by a shark, but also how to avoid such an encounter. Among the ways to stay safe are avoiding low light periods or murky waters, swimming with others, not wearing shiny jewelry or bright clothing, and not splashing excessively. Deterrents such as SharkBanz 2 magnetic shark repellent are becoming increasingly popular, although no shark repellent is foolproof.
Makena Beach, Maui
Much of Maui's reputation for having shark-infested waters is due to the frequency of encounters at Makena Beach. A good many of these have resulted in death, although the most recent fatalities at Makena Beach were a pair of separate incidents involving a snorkeler and kayaker in 2015. Just a couple of years prior to that, in 2013, there was a huge uptick of shark attacks. While that surge was felt throughout the islands, it was particularly dramatic on Maui and Makena Beach, with several more attacks that usual, including one fatality.
Makena Beach — also known as Big Beach as it stretches a mile-and-a-half and is as much as 100 feet wide in portions — is located on the southwest side of Maui, adjacent to the Alalakeiki Channel. The close proximity to deep water is thought to make this area prime hunting grounds for apex predators such as tiger sharks. Despite its grim history of shark attacks, Makena Beach remains quite popular with visitors. Luckily, there have been no attacks at this beach in recent years, but those entering the water here should still exercise caution.
Not far from Makena Beach, Kihei Beach has had a pair of attacks since 2020, including one victim whose body was never found. Additionally, Kihei has seen a rash of attacks at various times through the past decades. Local residents believe the uptick in attacks often coincides with runoff from nearby rivers and streams, so visitors are often advised against entering the water when these conditions occur.
'Anaeho'omalu, Hawaii
Anaeho'omalu Beach is located on the west side of the Big Island, amid a resort-laden area popular with visitors. Although it is considered a family-friendly beach, popular for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding, the typically calm waters bely the history of shark attacks at Anaeho'omalu Beach. Throughout the years, Anaeho'omalu Beach was typically absent from the shark bite statistic sheet. However, in both 2022 and 2023, swimmers were bitten. Both of these victims were bitten on the hand, while one victim also suffered bites to the knee. In 2024, police investigated a suspected shark bite at Anaeho'omalu Beach as well.
Those visiting the Big Island certainly shouldn't scratch Anaeho'omalu Beach from their list of places to visit just because of its recent history of shark bite incidents. It is typically thought to be one of the island's prettiest beaches and because of its gentle-sloping bottom, one of the best spots for swimming. However, those getting in the water here should follow shark safety precautions, including not swimming if the water is murky or turbid, though it is worth noting that one of the recent attacks took place in what officials classified as clear water conditions.
Paia Bay, Maui
Situated on Maui's North Shore, Paia Bay is a popular destination for all sorts of watersports, including wind surfing, surfing, swimming, paddleboarding, bodyboarding, and kitesurfing. Like many other Maui beaches, Paia Bay has seen shark attacks. Since the turn of the century, there have been more than half-a-dozen incidents here, including a serious attack in recent years. Oddly, incidents in Paia Bay seem to come in spurts, with attacks happening in both 2013 and 2014, followed by a lull before successive attacks in 2022 and '23.
It is worth noting that each of those attacks, one of which was fatal, took place in turbid water conditions. This is not uncommon in this area, particularly in the winter when be swells are usually the norm (hence it's popularity as a surf spot). Winter is also the rainy season on Maui and runoff can contribute to reduced visibility. If you happen to be visiting during the winter, be advised in advance that conditions may be conducive to shark attacks and heed any warnings or beach closures in affect.
Ka'a'awa, Oahu
Located on the east, or windward, side of Oahu, just north of where Jurassic Park was filmed at Kualoa Ranch, Ka'a'awa Beach has seen a pair of attacks already this decade. While neither were fatal, they underscore the unpredictability of shark encounters, as one incident took place in clear water conditions and the other, which involved an 11-year-old child, happened just 5 feet from the beach. It also illustrates that although shark attacks are considered rare, even in Hawaii, there is always a chance of such an encounter, even if you are doing everything to be safe.
While those two attacks put Ka'a'awa at the top of the stat sheet for shark incidents on Oahu beaches since 2020, there were a handful of beaches which each saw a single attack during that time frame. Additionally, Ka'a'awa Beach didn't top the list as far as overall shark attacks on Oahu. That dubious honor goes to Haleiwa, the popular North Shore surf town. Haleiwa was actually cited as having three attacks since 2023. However, all but one of those involved individuals swimming or diving with sharks offshore. Oddly enough, in 2019, three individuals were bitten on a single outing while swimming with sharks off Haleiwa. Those incidents serve as a reminder that even supervised activities can be dangerous when dealing with unpredictable wild creatures in their element.
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
The beaches within the village of Kailua-Kona on the western side of the Big Island of Hawaii are popular among swimmers, snorkelers, and paddleboarders because of the typically clear, calm water. With the exception of a handful of incidents in 2011 and 2015 where sharks bit paddleboards and surfboards without causing injury, Kailua-Kona has been relatively quiet in terms of shark encounters since the 2000s began. However, in 2021 and 2022, there were four attacks in the area. While two of those attacks involved SCUBA divers, the most sensational of the incidents was the attack on a surfer perpetrated by a great white shark. Although a variety of species are responsible for attacks in Hawaii, white shark incidents are exceedingly rare.
Each of the victims in the most recent attacks at Kailua-Kona survived. However, when taken together with the attacks just up the coast at Anaeho'omalu Beach as well as elsewhere on Maui's western shores, it underscores the very real danger these apex predators present. While the natural features of this area — including quick access to deep water and a shallow shelf for hunting — attract sharks, experts believe the increasing numbers of people entering the water on Maui's west coast also plays a role.