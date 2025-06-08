We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Hawaiian Islands attract over 10 million visitors each year, many of whom enjoy spending time in the water. Whether they realize it or not, there are numerous creatures to beware of when swimming in Hawaiian waters, including several of the world's most dangerous types of sharks. Although they are often depicted as gods or guardians in traditional Hawaiian folktales, unfortunately, there are many negative shark encounters each year, including numerous fatalities. With that in mind, you may want to think twice before jumping into the water at these gorgeous Hawaii beaches.

Sharks inhabit all of Hawaii's saltwater regions, making attacks possible anywhere in the island chain. However, some stretches of beach have traditionally had more attacks than others. Not only have certain beaches been more attack-prone, but so have different islands. Historically, Maui has had the most attacks. Over the past decade, however, Oahu has seen an increasing number of incidents. Since 2020, Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island of Hawaii are pretty much even in the number of attacks.

Although some of those encounters have involved divers offshore rather than beachgoers, no watersport or distance from shore is immune to attacks. Snorkelers, surfers, swimmers, and paddleboarders have all been victims. Additionally, attacks have been reported as close as 5 feet from the beach. With that in mind, you should not only know how to survive if attacked by a shark, but also how to avoid such an encounter. Among the ways to stay safe are avoiding low light periods or murky waters, swimming with others, not wearing shiny jewelry or bright clothing, and not splashing excessively. Deterrents such as SharkBanz 2 magnetic shark repellent are becoming increasingly popular, although no shark repellent is foolproof.

