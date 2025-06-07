The Less-Visited Island Of Kauai Is Home To One Of The Most Treacherous Climbs
Hiking is an extremely popular pastime for Hawaii visitors and residents alike. On many of these trails, the dramatic rise of the volcanic mountains offer hikers and climbers unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean as well as many of the 137 islands making up the chain. While each of the six major islands in the archipelago has numerous hiking trails, the less-visited island of Kauai is home to one of the most treacherous climbs. The Blue Hole Falls Trail (also called the Weeping Wall Trail) ascends Mount Waialeale, which many visitors are surprised to learn is among the wettest spots on the entire planet.
Kauai is the westernmost and third-smallest of the major islands. However, although it only covers 553 square miles it is actually home to two of the more treacherous Hawaiian hikes. The treacherously beautiful Kalalua Trail, which winds along the Na Pali Coast, is considered one of the most dangerous spots to hike in the world. While not quite on that level of danger, the Weeping Wall Trail presents plenty of perils, as it rises along Mount Waialeale, Kauai's second highest peak.
Located pretty much dead center in the circular-shaped island of Kauai, Mount Waialeale falls short of being the island's highest point by less than 100 feet. Like many of Hawaii's most majestic mountains, Waialeale is a dormant volcano. It is best known for its lush vegetation and multiple water features, including countless falls that plummet over the sheer cliffs, as well as a pool of crystal clear water known as the Blue Hole, which is fed by the waterfalls.
Why Mount Waialeale is so treacherous
The very elements that make Mount Waialeale so stunning are also what make the Weeping Wall Trail hike so treacherous — water and elevation. For starters, the trail has a 3,000-foot vertical gain in elevation. Along the way, portions of the path are exceedingly steep, narrow, overgrown with brush, and filled with loose or jagged rocks which are basically always wet. Areas close to the falls will often be wet and slippery from watery mist. That combination is enough to make the Weeping Wall Trail potentially unsafe under even the best conditions.
The trail becomes even more dangerous when it rains, and it rains often: Mount Waialeale receives in excess of 400 inches of rain each year. As a result, the trail is often wet, slippery, and muddy along its entire length. Additionally, flash flooding is a very real possibility during a deluge. Because of the ever-changing conditions, the time necessary to complete the trail may be longer than expected and due to the isolation of the area, no immediate help is available should you suffer an injury or emergency.
How to ensure a safe hike on Mount Waialeale
Despite the potential dangers, it's possible to have a safe, enjoyable experience hiking Mount Waialeale by taking the proper precautions. Given the slippery and wet nature of the trail, it is important to have the right hiking shoes for consistently good traction. The remoteness and lack of immediate aid means it's necessary to pack the 10 hiking essentials to have in an emergency situation. Since there is a high probability you will be getting wet, you should pack your gear in an easy-to-carry dry bag like the Earth Pak waterproof backpack.
It is also important to check the weather leading up to your trip, as well staying updated throughout your hike. If heavy rain is in the forecast, postpone your trip for better conditions. It is always a good idea to block out a couple of days to make the hike, in case your first choice is scratched due to weather. If you are already on the trail and bad weather is on the way, try to get back to the trailhead before the weather hits. Should you be stuck on the trail during heavy rain, attempt to find high ground away from areas that are prone to flash flooding. Do not attempt to cross any water during such conditions.
Another way to minimize some of the risk along the Weeping Wall Trail is to book a local guide as opposed to tackling it DIY style. Also, if the trail proves too perilous, instead head for the shorter, more gradual Kuilau Ridge Trail. As opposed to the advanced rating of the Weeping Wall Trail, Kuilau Ridge is listed as moderate and leads to the Mount Waialeale Viewpoint, offering great views of waterfalls and mountains.