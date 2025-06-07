We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hiking is an extremely popular pastime for Hawaii visitors and residents alike. On many of these trails, the dramatic rise of the volcanic mountains offer hikers and climbers unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean as well as many of the 137 islands making up the chain. While each of the six major islands in the archipelago has numerous hiking trails, the less-visited island of Kauai is home to one of the most treacherous climbs. The Blue Hole Falls Trail (also called the Weeping Wall Trail) ascends Mount Waialeale, which many visitors are surprised to learn is among the wettest spots on the entire planet.

Advertisement

Kauai is the westernmost and third-smallest of the major islands. However, although it only covers 553 square miles it is actually home to two of the more treacherous Hawaiian hikes. The treacherously beautiful Kalalua Trail, which winds along the Na Pali Coast, is considered one of the most dangerous spots to hike in the world. While not quite on that level of danger, the Weeping Wall Trail presents plenty of perils, as it rises along Mount Waialeale, Kauai's second highest peak.

Located pretty much dead center in the circular-shaped island of Kauai, Mount Waialeale falls short of being the island's highest point by less than 100 feet. Like many of Hawaii's most majestic mountains, Waialeale is a dormant volcano. It is best known for its lush vegetation and multiple water features, including countless falls that plummet over the sheer cliffs, as well as a pool of crystal clear water known as the Blue Hole, which is fed by the waterfalls.

Advertisement