Why You Should Reconsider Planting Peas And Onions Together In Your Garden

A healthy backyard garden should be a biodiverse environment filled with plants that complement each other. That means if one plant is adding a certain nutrient to the soil or repelling a certain bacteria or insect, the plants around it should be able to benefit. While peas and onions go well together in a dish, they should never be grown next to each other in your garden because both plants can be harmed. Onions, as members of the allium family, can get in the way of nitrogen-fixing, a process in which pea plants help convert nitrogen to nitrates and ammonium (the ingredients for chlorophyll and protein production in plants). Without proper nitrogen-fixing, it makes it harder for pea plants to feed themselves.

To truly get to the root of the problem between onions and peas, you have to go to the roots of the pea plants themselves. While pea plants don't technically "fix" nitrogen, their roots provide a habitat for enzymes found in bacteria, called urease, that convert nitrogen into consumable compounds. As onions grow, they produce a gaseous chemical called allicin, which harms the nitrogen-fixing bacteria that live among the pea roots. This relationship leaves pea plants with a deficiency in the nitrate and ammonium they need to grow. Wilted, yellowing leaves are a telltale sign that your garden is lacking nitrogen.