Keep Snakes Out Of Your Berry Bushes With These Helpful Hacks
You might be trying to bring all the cardinals to your yard with this gorgeous berry bush, but you could be inviting more than songbirds. Whether you're growing blackberries, raspberries, or a more obscure fruit, they all frequently attract snakes. But before you start to think that snakes enjoy snacking on berries, consider which other creatures might hang around berry bushes: rodents. Wherever you have a lot of rodents congregating in your yard, you are sure to find some opportunistic snakes as well. They might also be found in areas where they can take shelter. Thankfully, if you take the time to manage your fruit bushes well, you can limit the presence of both rodents and snakes. Two main points of maintenance can help keep these unwelcome creatures away: picking up fallen fruit and regular bush maintenance.
Rodents won't want to stick around your blueberry or huckleberry bushes as much if there are no berries to eat. Similarly, once you eliminate the rodent's food, you'll also take away food for snakes. Even fruits that fall on the ground that you aren't planning on eating should be cleaned up to keep things nice and tidy. Also harvest ripe berries quickly to eliminate food sources for rodents. That way you can still enjoy harvesting for your fruit pies and cobblers without an unwelcome encounter with a snake.
Avoid slithering visitors by maintaining your bushes
Ultimately, not maintaining the shrubs on your property is one of the main things that attracts snakes to your yard. Thick, unmanicured shrubs are the perfect spot for mice, rats, and other small rodents to hide and nest. Snakes are smart enough to hang around areas where rodents stay, not only for the food but also the shelter, so removing the cover will help keep snakes away. For the most impact, maintain a space of 24 to 36 inches beneath your berry bushes. Keep a special eye on bushes that grow close to structures or foundations, making it easier for snakes to hide.
One of the most common places snakes hide in your yard is under cover, whether that's in brush or snuggled under mulch. If you like to keep a thick layer of mulch underneath your raspberries or blackberries, it's time to think again. A lot of mulch piled up underneath bushes is the perfect spot for snakes who love cool, damp areas. Consider using a different cover, like gravel, which prevents snakes from hiding unseen. Thick mulch or tall grasses are also hiding spots for mice and other rodents, which snakes will surely follow. Eliminating these common problems with these simple hacks should definitely help keep snakes out of your berry bushes.