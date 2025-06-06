Keep Snakes Out Of Your Berry Bushes With These Helpful Hacks

You might be trying to bring all the cardinals to your yard with this gorgeous berry bush, but you could be inviting more than songbirds. Whether you're growing blackberries, raspberries, or a more obscure fruit, they all frequently attract snakes. But before you start to think that snakes enjoy snacking on berries, consider which other creatures might hang around berry bushes: rodents. Wherever you have a lot of rodents congregating in your yard, you are sure to find some opportunistic snakes as well. They might also be found in areas where they can take shelter. Thankfully, if you take the time to manage your fruit bushes well, you can limit the presence of both rodents and snakes. Two main points of maintenance can help keep these unwelcome creatures away: picking up fallen fruit and regular bush maintenance.

Rodents won't want to stick around your blueberry or huckleberry bushes as much if there are no berries to eat. Similarly, once you eliminate the rodent's food, you'll also take away food for snakes. Even fruits that fall on the ground that you aren't planning on eating should be cleaned up to keep things nice and tidy. Also harvest ripe berries quickly to eliminate food sources for rodents. That way you can still enjoy harvesting for your fruit pies and cobblers without an unwelcome encounter with a snake.