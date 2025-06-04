5 Creatures To Beware Of When Adventuring In New York's Ocean

Although not as physically imposing as sharks, jellyfish are much more likely to be encountered by beachgoers, and thus present potentially an even greater threat. The coastal waters of New York — including Long Island Sound, the nearshore Atlantic Ocean, and New York Harbor — are home to a handful of jellyfish species on a seasonal basis. The three most likely to be encountered are the comb, moon, and lion's mane jellyfish.

Comb jellies are fascinating to look at, but don't possess sting cells, therefore present no danger to people. Although some assert they don't sting, moon jellyfish are armed with stinging cells on their tentacles and very capable of delivering a sting, albeit a very mild one. The lion's mane jellyfish, on the other hand, is among the most dangerous types of jellyfish. Brushing against the tentacles of a lion's mane jelly — one of the largest jellyfish found in the world's oceans — can be excruciatingly painful, and disembodied tentacles continue to be a risk for several days.

Given the potential for peril, it's wise for those recreating in New York's coastal waters to know how to easily spot jellyfish and well as what to do if stung by one. While in the water, keep an eye out for the bulbous shaped bodies of jellyfish. However, be mindful that the pain comes from the tentacles trailing them, so never pass behind a jellyfish that is moving through the water. Since these tentacles must contact the skin to have an effect, long-sleeve clothing or a bodysuit can offer some protection, as can applying Sea Safe Anti-Jellyfish Lotion before entering the water. If you are stung, remove the tentacles and rinse with water from the ocean. Pouring vinegar over the area is considered the most effective treatment.

