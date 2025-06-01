Tips For Successfully Saving Your Tomato Seeds For Planting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the main reasons gardening is good for your health is the ability to prepare meals with freshly harvested fruits and vegetables. To that end, the most commonly grown garden vegetable is tomatoes, which are cultivated in more than 85% of the backyard gardens in the United States. Tomatoes are not just good for you, but they are also considered a fuss-free plant that beginner gardeners can grow. If you are ready to grow tomatoes, you may want to consider saving seeds for future plantings. Those familiar with the process of saving seeds from other fruits and vegetables will recognize many of the steps, although there are some differences, primarily the process of fermentation.

One thing to keep in mind before you decide to jump into seed-saving mode is that not all varieties will necessarily replicate with accuracy. If you are looking to save seeds, you need to work with heirloom varieties. While various hybrid tomatoes have been bred to carry many desirable traits ranging from flavor profiles to disease resistance, they are not great choices for seed saving. For starters, the vast majority of hybrid tomatoes produce sterile seeds. Those which can be grown typically will not produce the same type of tomatoes as the parent plant. Rather, it will have the genetics of one or the other varieties which were combined to create the hybrid. However, if you have had a good harvest with an heirloom variety of tomatoes you particularly enjoy, it's simple enough to successfully save your tomato seeds for planting.

