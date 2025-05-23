Make Starting Seeds Easier With The Help Of A Poolside Staple

Growing your own food is no longer reserved for folks with acreage to spare. Cultivating vegetables within a restricted space, or square foot gardening, is not only possible, but it's relatively simple and inexpensive to get started. Hydroponics is a similar space-saving gardening solution that has become more popular recently. It saves on soil, water, space, and pesticides. In addition, this sustainable method of growing plants is more efficient and can produce a harvest more quickly compared to using soil. The ubiquitous pool noodle makes hydroponics even more accessible and economical. A round cut from a pool noodle supports seedlings in the hydroponic planting hole, allowing the roots to hang in nutrient solution while they grow.

Instead of soil, you "plant" your seedlings in a solution of nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Your plant will also require aeration and water circulation to stay healthy. Plus, pool noodles are cost-effective, easy to cut and shape, and reusable.

However, pool noodles are no substitute for substrate, such as the more established rockwool. In other words, they don't hold water or nutrients. Rather, pool noodles support seedlings since there is no soil to hold them. But not just any noodle will do. Cheap PVC noodles contain carcinogens that can leach into your plants. Noodles made from EVA are safer for your plants than those made from PVC.