Reuse A Common Household Staple To Protect Small Plants From Birds

Plastic jugs and bottles are frequently used to help keep plants warm, as they tend to generate a mini-greenhouse effect. However, they also create a physical barrier that prevents birds from tearing into them. Preparing them for use as plant protectors is relatively easy. Start by gathering the appropriate size bottles and jugs based on the size of your plants — quart, 2-liter, gallon, and so forth. Remove the lids and thoroughly rinse the empty bottles. The lids can be discarded or put in the recycle bin, as they aren't needed for this project.

At that point, using a sharp knife or box cutter, cut the bottom off the bottles and jugs. The tops can then be positioned over each individual plant. However, some gardeners advocate for hardening the bottom edge to add stability. To do this, place the bottom of the bottle on a non-stick skillet that is simmering on low heat. Gently push the bottle down as it begins to melt, which should cause the plastic to roll inwards. While the edge is still warm and soft, move it from the skillet and push it over a large, upside-down glass measuring cup — 2 or 3-cup models work best. Once it is cooled, it can be set over the plant.

Using plastic or wire crates is even easier. Simply gather the appropriate size crates — utilizing those with multiple openings to allow plenty of air and sunshine to reach the plants. If you don't already have suitable crates on hand, models such as the Sterilite Storage Crate can be purchased and utilized year after year to protect plants. To keep birds off your plants, turn the crates upside down and place them over them.

