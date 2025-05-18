An Eye-Catching Heart-Shaped Flower That'll Lure Hummingbirds To Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you, like many backyard birders, are hoping to see more hummingbirds in your yard, there are several things you can do. Hanging hummingbird feeders is an obvious choice. You can also add a water feature to keep hummingbirds cool and hydrated or find the perfect spot to place a hummingbird swing in your yard. It has also been shown that adding the color red can attract these birds. This can be done by tying colored ribbons around trees or growing plants that attract hummingbirds. One of these is bleeding heart (Lamprocapnos spectabilis), an eye-catching heart-shaped flower that'll lure hummers to your garden.

In addition to their color, which can range from pink to red, bleeding hearts are also attractive to hummingbirds for a couple other reasons. For one, they are rich in nectar. The high-calorie-burning hummingbirds use this for fuel. Additionally, the shape of the flowers, which have an elongated, tubular form dropping beneath the heart-shaped petals, allows hummers easy access to the nourishing nectar.

Although they are native to Asia, bleeding hearts grow well in a wide swath of North America. Anyone living in USDA hardiness zones 3 to 9 can expect favorable growing conditions for these hummingbird-attracting plants. The perennials typically bloom in spring, coinciding with hummingbird migrations in many regions. Additionally, bleeding hearts are relatively easy to grow, making them a perfect addition to your backyard garden.

