The Stunning Shade-Loving Ground Cover That'll Look Perfect Under Your Trees

A soft ground cover to add under your trees, mondo grass (Ophiopogon japonicus) transforms bare tree roots and rough ground into a comfortable and beautiful surface. Also known as dwarf lilyturf, mondo grass is a native to Japan, China, and Korea. If you have a shady area, especially under a large tree or group of trees, mondo grass will easily spread and thrive. Growing in large clumping mounds, mondo grass is an evergreen option that is hardy through USDA Zone 6. It's a good choice for anyone who desires hardy coverage that can withstand shaded areas under trees. Plus, it resembles traditional turfgrass with its tufted leaves.

After you get mondo grass going, you don't need to spend a lot of time with it afterwards. Ensure moist soil for consistent and beautiful growth. Although you might think mondo grass is a clever alternative to grass for a no-mow garden, it's actually recommended that you mow it once a year when grown as a ground cover. To keep your mondo grass looking its best as a ground cover, do this either in late winter or early spring.