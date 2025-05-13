The Stunning Shade-Loving Ground Cover That'll Look Perfect Under Your Trees
A soft ground cover to add under your trees, mondo grass (Ophiopogon japonicus) transforms bare tree roots and rough ground into a comfortable and beautiful surface. Also known as dwarf lilyturf, mondo grass is a native to Japan, China, and Korea. If you have a shady area, especially under a large tree or group of trees, mondo grass will easily spread and thrive. Growing in large clumping mounds, mondo grass is an evergreen option that is hardy through USDA Zone 6. It's a good choice for anyone who desires hardy coverage that can withstand shaded areas under trees. Plus, it resembles traditional turfgrass with its tufted leaves.
After you get mondo grass going, you don't need to spend a lot of time with it afterwards. Ensure moist soil for consistent and beautiful growth. Although you might think mondo grass is a clever alternative to grass for a no-mow garden, it's actually recommended that you mow it once a year when grown as a ground cover. To keep your mondo grass looking its best as a ground cover, do this either in late winter or early spring.
Top reasons to grow mondo grass as ground cover
Ideal as a ground cover for shady areas, mondo grass is also tolerant of full sun and dappled sunlight. This allows a gardener the choice whether to grow strictly under tree cover or throughout the yard. Utilize mondo grass to make any bare spot in your garden look more attractive. As a ground cover planted under trees, mondo grass helps you get away from mulch mistakes that ruin your garden. Use mondo grass for coverage instead of worrying about replenishing mulch under trees or whether the mulch is preventing moisture from getting to the roots.
Although this unique ornamental grass is a member of the asparagus family, it is considered a deer and rabbit-resistant plant. Don't worry about animals munching on the arching green leaves. You can also confidently grow mondo grass close to surfaces often treated with salt, as it is a salt-tolerant perennial. It's also an ideal ground cover for areas where there will be people walking, because it can tolerate foot traffic fairly well. That means you can grow mondo grass instead of worrying about signs it may be time to dethatch your lawn after too much compaction.