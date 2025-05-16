The Bright Red-Orange Flower That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Garden
Hummingbirds are fascinating to watch as they flit about the sky. It's no wonder many people do so much to attract them to their yards. One of the most common methods for attracting hummers is putting out nectar-filled feeders, such as the Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder, throughout their backyards. Many also add water features to keep hummingbirds cool, build nest boxes, and hang hummingbird swings. Those with a knack for gardening can also grow plants that attract hummingbirds. That's where Arkwright's campion comes in.
Although it's not as common as other perennial flowers, it possesses all the qualities necessary to have hummingbirds flocking to your garden and yard. For starters, it has been shown that colors such as red and orange attract hummingbirds. This makes the red-orange flowers of the Arkwright's campion visually attractive to these tiny feathered fliers. Beyond being able to gain nutrition from the nectar of these colorful flowers, they are also able to feed on the various insects that are drawn to Arkwright's campion.
Arkwright's campion can be grown throughout almost the entirety of the United States, as it is capable of thriving in USDA hardiness zones 3 – 10. Reaching a height of around a foot-and-a-half, it is ideal for planting along borders as well as being interspersed with other landscaping. It can also be grown in containers, allowing it to be moved throughout your yard. Additionally, it is both drought- and heat-resistant, tolerant of poor soil, and relatively easy to maintain.
How to grow and care for Arkwright's campion
Arkwright's campion seeds can be started indoors or sown directly in soil outdoors. However, regardless of which method you choose, you first need to choose the location for the plants. Arkwright's companion can tolerate a wide range of soil, but does best with neutral or slightly acidic soil. A spot that receives full sun is preferred, but these plants can tolerate partial shade for a portion of the day.
Once a likely spot has been determined, prepare the soil by removing any weeds or other existing vegetation. If you are starting seeds indoors, do so a few weeks before the final frost of the year. The seeds will typically sprout within one to three weeks. Be sure to maintain moisture in the soil while the seeds are germinating. Covering the seed tray with plastic wrap can help with this. The seedlings should be kept indoors until after the threat of frost is over, at which time they can be transplanted about a foot apart in the desired location. If you choose to sow directly outdoors, do so after the final frost and once the soil temperature is above 60 degrees. Water the newly planted seeds with a fine mist, providing around an inch of water per week while the germination process is taking place.
Once the plants are established, little maintenance is required. However, although the Arkwright's campion is drought-tolerant, you'll get better results by watering regularly throughout the warm weather months. Although pruning isn't necessary, deadheading can help extend the seasonal blooms. Additionally, removing flowers before they seed out can prevent the plants from naturally reseeding if you prefer.