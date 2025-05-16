The Bright Red-Orange Flower That'll Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hummingbirds are fascinating to watch as they flit about the sky. It's no wonder many people do so much to attract them to their yards. One of the most common methods for attracting hummers is putting out nectar-filled feeders, such as the Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder, throughout their backyards. Many also add water features to keep hummingbirds cool, build nest boxes, and hang hummingbird swings. Those with a knack for gardening can also grow plants that attract hummingbirds. That's where Arkwright's campion comes in.

Although it's not as common as other perennial flowers, it possesses all the qualities necessary to have hummingbirds flocking to your garden and yard. For starters, it has been shown that colors such as red and orange attract hummingbirds. This makes the red-orange flowers of the Arkwright's campion visually attractive to these tiny feathered fliers. Beyond being able to gain nutrition from the nectar of these colorful flowers, they are also able to feed on the various insects that are drawn to Arkwright's campion.

Arkwright's campion can be grown throughout almost the entirety of the United States, as it is capable of thriving in USDA hardiness zones 3 – 10. Reaching a height of around a foot-and-a-half, it is ideal for planting along borders as well as being interspersed with other landscaping. It can also be grown in containers, allowing it to be moved throughout your yard. Additionally, it is both drought- and heat-resistant, tolerant of poor soil, and relatively easy to maintain.

