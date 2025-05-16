Plant This Flowering Tree In Your Yard To Be Enchanted Each Spring

Some plants give spring such a fabulous welcome that they're known for ushering in the season. Examples include snowdrops, crocuses, daffodils, and other spring-blooming bulbs that thrive when planted in the fall. In the trees and shrubs category, magnolias may win the prize for most glorious greeting. Deciduous varieties of this tree open their large-petaled flowers in early spring, filling neighborhoods with bursts of pink and white. You may also see magnolias with yellow or violet blossoms. Magnolia flowers tend to assume graceful shapes that boost your yard's visual appeal while attracting bees to your garden. They're also a magnet for songbirds and nectar-seeking hummingbirds.

Advertisement

Comparing flower shapes is one enjoyable part of selecting a magnolia for your yard. Saucer magnolias (Magnolia x soulangeana) offer big, cup-like blossoms as winter exits and other trees are just starting to form their buds. Most magnolias excel in USDA hardiness zones 5 through 8, and saucer types are happy in zones 4 and 9 as well. Star magnolias (Magnolia stellata) take a different approach to beauty, making aromatic blooms that resemble starbursts. Though magnolias are often associated with the southeastern United States, star types are found in zones 4 and 5 as well. This region includes much of Maine, Vermont, the Upper Midwest, Montana, and Wyoming. Best suited for zones 7 through 9, southern magnolias (Magnolia grandiflora) are what you'll often find in Georgia, Louisiana, and other southern states where this evergreen is a native species. Mississippi residents are so fond of southern magnolia that they've made it their official tree and flower.

Advertisement