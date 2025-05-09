The Forget-Me-Not Look-Alike That'll Add Some Blue To Your Garden

Each type of brunnera comes with a unique set of features and preferences. This means that some types are better suited than others for certain garden conditions. For instance, if you have soil that's quite acidic or mildly alkaline, then 'Hadspen Cream' is calling your name. It can handle pH levels between 4.5 and 7.5, a wider range than most other cultivars. If your garden isn't very shady but would benefit from brunnera's blue hue, take a look at the 'Looking Glass,' one of the few types that will accept full sunlight.

If the planting site you've prepared is shady and mildly acidic, you have lots of brunnera options. In this case, you may want to choose a cultivar based on looks. 'Alexander's Great' is prized for its variegated leaves, which form thick mats that help hold up its 18-inch flower stalks. If you need a variety that can withstand droughts or want to add some light-colored foliage to your garden, try 'Silver Heart' or 'Jack Frost.' Both have silver leaves with deep green veining and heart-like shapes. Meanwhile, 'Sea Heart' offers the opposite: deep green leaves with silver veining. With a typical height of 12 inches, it's a little shorter than some of its relatives.

No matter which variety you choose, you're likely to find brunnera easy to grow. They're excellent at dodging pests and diseases, though they may attract slugs from time to time. Should this happen, try placing beer traps in your garden to catch slugs that are headed for your brunnera.

