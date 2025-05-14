The Stunning Low-Maintenance Flower You May Want To Reconsider Planting In Your Garden

Although Spanish bluebells are considered a low-maintenance flower, keeping them from spreading, on the other hand, takes a bit of effort. But, whether you already have them in your garden or are thinking of planting some, there are steps you can take to keep them from dominating your other plants. According to The Spruce, one of the best ways to prevent the unwanted propagation of these plants is to dig up and replant the new bulbs every couple years or as necessary. Be sure to use a long blade shovel, such as the Ashman Drain Spade, in order to get ample depth and remove as much of the root as possible when digging up bulbs.

If you are looking to completely remove Spanish bluebells from your garden, dig up all of the bulbs and runners. Dispose of them in a plastic bag or garden waste disposal collection. Do not compost them or toss them elsewhere in the yard, as this will only cause them to sprout in new locations. Because of the persistent nature of Spanish bluebells, it is likely you will need to continue removing new bulbs for several years in order to completely eradicate them.

A possible compromise for growing Spanish bluebells without worrying about their invasive qualities is to plant them in containers. However, if you do opt to use containers, be aware of the negative impacts of temperature extremes during summer and fall. To help minimize the effect, use the largest pot that is practical, as that will allow the bulbs to be surrounded by more soil. You should also move the containers indoors during peak heat or drastic drops in temperature.

