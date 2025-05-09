The Beautiful Orange Flower That'll Brighten Up Any Vegetable Garden
While planning your vegetable garden, you might want to think about ways to incorporate a little more color. There are many flowers that work well as companions or as edible additions to the garden. One option to add a little flair is the calendula (Calendula officinalis), also known as pot marigold or common marigold. Pot marigolds should not be confused with true marigolds of the Tagetes genus, although they share similarities. While true marigolds are a warm-season annual, pot marigolds are a cool-season plant that comes in bright orange, as well as shades of yellow and red.
Native to the Mediterranean, calendula is a medicinal plant you can grow in your garden and has actually been used as a herbal remedy for centuries. Consider growing this fragrant flower to capitalize on all its versatile uses, whether you use it as a peppery addition to a summer salad or a showy cut flower for your table.
Growing calendula in your vegetable garden does not require lots of preparation. You can start the plants from seed directly outside or buy transplants. They thrive in the type of rich, well-drained soil you typically want to foster in a vegetable patch. And, although it's a terrible idea to plant tomatoes next to corn in your garden, calendula works well as a companion to tomatoes. Many gardeners grow their calendula among other plants, near peas, carrots, and cucumbers. Other ways to incorporate it into the garden could include creating a sunny orange border.
Attract pollinators while adding color to your garden
If you're looking to add more color to your garden to help attract butterflies and bees, think twice before growing a butterfly bush. Instead, try calendula, which attracts butterflies and other pollinators with its tasty nectar and bright colors. Although it's not proven that calendula helps keep pests away from vegetables, it can help draw beneficial insects to your garden. Its daisy-like blooms are long-lasting, but they will not be pleased with very hot or dry weather in summer.
This flashy flower, which is officially classified as an herb, comes in a variety of lovely cultivars for the perfect vegetable garden. For a splash of orange with a unique green center, try "Greenheart Orange." Similarly, the cultivar "Orange Porcupine" features bright orange, quilled flowers. Many people also grow this flower with their lettuce crop to keep aphids off the leaves. Aphids are naturally attracted to pot marigolds, which makes them a great "trap crop." While garlic in your garden will also keep these pests away, calendula might be a more fragrant and beautiful option.