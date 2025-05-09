The Beautiful Orange Flower That'll Brighten Up Any Vegetable Garden

While planning your vegetable garden, you might want to think about ways to incorporate a little more color. There are many flowers that work well as companions or as edible additions to the garden. One option to add a little flair is the calendula (Calendula officinalis), also known as pot marigold or common marigold. Pot marigolds should not be confused with true marigolds of the Tagetes genus, although they share similarities. While true marigolds are a warm-season annual, pot marigolds are a cool-season plant that comes in bright orange, as well as shades of yellow and red.

Native to the Mediterranean, calendula is a medicinal plant you can grow in your garden and has actually been used as a herbal remedy for centuries. Consider growing this fragrant flower to capitalize on all its versatile uses, whether you use it as a peppery addition to a summer salad or a showy cut flower for your table.

Growing calendula in your vegetable garden does not require lots of preparation. You can start the plants from seed directly outside or buy transplants. They thrive in the type of rich, well-drained soil you typically want to foster in a vegetable patch. And, although it's a terrible idea to plant tomatoes next to corn in your garden, calendula works well as a companion to tomatoes. Many gardeners grow their calendula among other plants, near peas, carrots, and cucumbers. Other ways to incorporate it into the garden could include creating a sunny orange border.

