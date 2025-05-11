Reuse A Garden Sieve To Build The Perfect Home For Succulent Plants

Among the many gardening tools you need to start and manage a successful veggie or flower patch, a garden sieve can be useful for sifting stones and debris from your soil. These round or square frames backed with wire mesh are also used to sort through compost before adding it to a garden bed. While these handy sieves can last for many seasons, they will eventually break down. Instead of throwing a tired old sieve out, you can repurpose it as a unique piece of garden decor. Simply add soil, peat moss, succulents, and a bit of chicken wire to create living art for your outdoor space.

Advertisement

Old metal or wooden sieves will work best for this project, and if you don't have any in your own collection, you can often find them at antique stores or on resale sites like eBay. To transform a sieve into a hanging succulent garden, simply attach chicken wire to the front, bottom half of the sieve using enough wire to fold over the edges. (You may need to add some wire mesh to the back of the frame as well if it has fallen off.) You can attach the wire to the frame with wire fence staples if your sieve is wood, or with cable ties if it's a metal frame. Fill the bottom half with a nest of peat moss topped with well-draining soil, and plant the succulents of your choice. Hang the sieve on a patio wall, pillar or fence post for a distinctive focal point in your garden.

Advertisement