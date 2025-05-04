If You Don't Want Wasps In Your Garden, Avoid Planting This Invasive Herb

When it comes to wasps and epazote, you have to weigh the risks and rewards for each. It also helps to consider the goal for your garden and decide whether the invasive species will do more harm than good. If you are hoping to attract predatory wasps to take care of problematic pests such as aphids, beetles, caterpillars, and crickets, add epazote near the plants most susceptible to these nuisances.

If you're trying to minimize the number of wasps in your garden but still want to reap the benefits of freshly harvested epazote, you have some options. By planting epazote in the far reaches of your garden, you can somewhat isolate the areas in which wasps will most likely be found. Another option is to place the invasive plant in pots or small raised beds isolated from your garden, house, and primary outdoor living space. Growing it in containers also eliminates the risk of it overspreading.

Should you have a zero-tolerance policy towards wasps but still want fresh epazote, there is yet another option. Growing your epazote indoors will allow you to remove wasps from the equation, although you will have a very fragrant scent to deal with. Epazote also requires full sunlight, so it is best in a window planter or a controlled environment, like the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden.

