The Best Method For Preparing Fresh Fruit Seeds For Planting

There are a variety of reasons why gardening is good for your health as well as your yard. Beyond providing healthy meals and snacks, filling your garden with fruits such as watermelons can attract butterflies and other creatures that are beneficial to your yard. However, a common mistake beginning gardeners make is believing the only way to accomplish this is to buy an assortment of prepackaged seeds. While this will certainly aid in your cultivation of various fruits, for those wanting to be more self-reliant, there are several ways to source your own seeds.

While harvesting, preparing, and planting your own fresh fruit seeds is simple, there is more to it than just throwing them out on the ground and letting them grow. While some plants will definitely propagate from unprepared seeds or even decomposing fruit, to be able to ensure they can be properly stored and sown at the appropriate time, most fruit seeds need to be prepared. The exception to this rule are the seeds of many tropical and subtropical plants, which should be planted soon after they are removed from the fruit, regardless of season.

To prepare other fruit seeds for storage and planting, first remove the seeds from fully ripe fruit, being careful to remove any remaining bits of flesh from the seeds. If possible, try to get seeds from the plants that grow the best in your garden and produce the most fruit. Seeds taken from fruits such as tomatoes or watermelons (which are considered fleshy) should be agitated in a bowl of water to ensure all the fruit remnants are removed. The seeds should then be thoroughly dried at temperatures not exceeding 95 degrees. Do not expose the seeds to sunlight while they are drying.

