The Newly Discovered Species Of Snake That Will Have You Looking Up When Outdoors

Snakes have long been a worry for many outdoor adventurers, including the iconic Indiana Jones character. For those who are not fond of serpents, much effort is spent trying to keep snakes away from campsites and looking for signs a snake is venomous once one is spotted. If you fall in this category, you have yet another reason to worry, as there is a newly discovered species of snake that will have you looking up when outdoors.

The Dendrelaphis atra, or atra tree snake, was discovered in April 2025 by University of Michigan research scientist Dr. Fred Kraus. Described as matte black in color with large black eyes and a white chin (slightly different to the common tree snake, as shown above), this newly discovered species is non-venomous, so you won't find it on any list of dangerous types of snakes. However, it is unique in other ways. For one, its pigmentation seemingly changes as it ages, with juveniles appearing as grayish-brown, while adults are solid black.

While newly discovered species always generate excitement, Dendrelaphis atra was but one of four recently discovered snake species. All of the new snakes were part of the Dendrelaphis genus. Atra is classified in the punctulatus group. The other recently found Dendrelaphis members — anthracina, melanarkys, and roseni — were originally identified as part of the papuensis group. Kraus' scientific journal asserts a need to further study, reassess, and possibly recategorize those three snakes.

