Tips For Successfully Taking Care Of Your Hyacinth Plants

Hyacinths (Hyacinthus orientalis), also known as common or Dutch hyacinths, are perennial flowers grown from a tunicate bulb. These delicate and delightful blooms are a popular garden addition thanks to the variety of colors available from different cultivars, including white, yellow, and purple. Hyacinths are also a favorite option for indoor containers, often through a process forcing winter blossoms. Gardeners love to populate their spaces with hyacinths to take advantage of their sweet fragrance, which attracts bees. When you follow the proper care tips, like planting under the right conditions, not overwatering, and carefully propagating your bulbs, you can also find success with hyacinths.

Advertisement

When given the right mixture of conditions and care, hyacinth plants are considered one of the easier bulbs to care for in the garden. If you're looking to plant perennials in your garden once and they'll never leave, hyacinths are a good choice for a beginner.