Are Landscaping Lights Harmful To The Hummingbirds In Your Yard?

Across North America, people go to great lengths to encourage hummingbirds to flock to their yard. From strategically putting out hummingbird feeders to picking the perfect placement for hummingbird swings, the efforts to attract these tiny avians is endless. However, while most everyone knows hummingbirds will avoid noisy yards, many don't realize landscaping lights are just as likely to scare them off.

Anyone who has watched hummingbirds zip around their yard furiously beating their wings understands these little birds need to rest eventually. After a long day of rapid flight and dizzying maneuvers, hummingbirds will pick out a suitable branch and hunker down for a few hours. During this time, they enter a hibernation-like state known as torpor. While they are in torpor, their heartbeat drops drastically –- from around 1,200 beats per minute to about 50. This allows their body to recover. They become so relaxed that at times you may see hummingbirds hanging upside down if they are in deep torpor.

While this state of torpor is critical to hummingbirds' health, consistency in where they sleep is not. These birds typically change where they sleep on a near-nightly basis, but may remain in the same general area. Although they build nests to lay eggs, they don't sleep in those nests. They do, however, prefer to find a resting place close to their food source. However, if they're unable to get essential rest due to landscape lights or other disturbances, they are unlikely to stick around, even if there is food available.

