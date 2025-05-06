Protect Your Sunny Garden From Pests With A Hardy Ground Cover

Persian catmint is considered a fuss-free plant that's good for beginner gardeners, as it is both drought tolerant and requires very little care. It tends to perform best in USDA hardiness zones 3 – 8 and thrives in full sun, though it can tolerate a bit of shade. Catmint can be grown in practically any type of soil and actually tends to grow best without any added fertilizer. It is commonly grown on boundaries, borders, and in beds, although it is possible to sow it in containers as well.

It is possible to grow Persian catmint from seed or to buy plants and transplant them. If you are growing from seeds, you should start the seeds in trays indoors about two months before you expect the final frost in your area. In areas that are beyond frost, they can be planted directly in the ground.

When transplanting seedlings, whether they are from trays you started indoors or some you bought, start by digging holes that are a little bigger than the root balls. Typically, these plants do best when grown at least a foot apart from one another. Once all the holes have been dug, begin setting plants in them. Make sure the roots have been teased out and the plant base sits level with the surface of the soil. Then, fill the hole, tamp down the soil, and give the area a good watering.

