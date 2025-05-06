Protect Your Sunny Garden From Pests With A Hardy Ground Cover
One of the many health benefits of gardening is it has been shown to reduce stress. Unless, that is, you are dealing with plant-devouring pests, which can have the opposite effect on stress levels. If you are finding your flower beds and gardens overrun by insects, rodents, and other unwanted pests, the solution may be more plants. While that may not sound logical at first, consider there are a number of plants that repel pests naturally. That means that plants such as Persian catmint (Nepeta racemosa) can make the perfect companion plants for your garden if you are needing to repel pests.
Persian catmint, a flowering perennial plant, actually offers the best of both worlds. Its lovely lavender flowers tend to attract pollinators such as hummingbirds and bees, as well as other beneficial insects. At the same time, catmint has proven to be an effective deterrent for plant-damaging insects, as well as deer and other animals. About the only downside is that catmint, like its relative catnip, can prove attractive to some cats. So, if feral felines are an issue in your area, you may need to take precautions to prevent them from entering your garden. Otherwise, Persian catnip can be the perfect addition to your sunny garden spot.
How to grow and care for Persian catmint
Persian catmint is considered a fuss-free plant that's good for beginner gardeners, as it is both drought tolerant and requires very little care. It tends to perform best in USDA hardiness zones 3 – 8 and thrives in full sun, though it can tolerate a bit of shade. Catmint can be grown in practically any type of soil and actually tends to grow best without any added fertilizer. It is commonly grown on boundaries, borders, and in beds, although it is possible to sow it in containers as well.
It is possible to grow Persian catmint from seed or to buy plants and transplant them. If you are growing from seeds, you should start the seeds in trays indoors about two months before you expect the final frost in your area. In areas that are beyond frost, they can be planted directly in the ground.
When transplanting seedlings, whether they are from trays you started indoors or some you bought, start by digging holes that are a little bigger than the root balls. Typically, these plants do best when grown at least a foot apart from one another. Once all the holes have been dug, begin setting plants in them. Make sure the roots have been teased out and the plant base sits level with the surface of the soil. Then, fill the hole, tamp down the soil, and give the area a good watering.