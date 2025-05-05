The Beautiful Ornamental Grass That Can Help Prevent Pests From Taking Over Your Garden
Whether you're a seasoned landscaper searching for a native perennial or a beginning gardener seeking a fuss-free plant for your yard, switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) is worthy of consideration. This flowering grass is ideal if you need a tall, adaptable plant that can ward off garden pests. Clumps of switchgrass reach heights of 2 ½ to 5 feet. When the plant's blushing flowers bloom, its stature may gain an additional 2 feet. Since switchgrass rarely suffers from infestations and attracts garden helpers such as parasitoid wasps, place it near plants that are vulnerable to bug damage. Parasitoid wasps lay their eggs on destructive insects such as cabbage worms and tomato hornworms. As the young wasps hatch, they consume their hosts, decreasing their populations in your garden. Switchgrass will also draw cuter bug eaters to your yard, namely songbirds such as pine warblers and vesper sparrows.
Many cultivars of switchgrass are bred as ornamentals. This makes them an attractive choice for garden borders, accent plantings, and living privacy walls. Don't let these pretty prairie plants convince you that they're just for show, though. They're tough as can be, thriving in conditions that would kill many other plants. You can grow them beneath black walnut trees, in sandy soil or clay, and in areas that experience floods from time to time. Infrequent watering is fine, too, once these plants are established. Switchgrass is even somewhat tolerant of salty soil and air pollution, so it's a good fit for roadside plantings.
Helping your switchgrass plants thrive
Switchgrass doesn't like other plants vying for its sunshine, water, or nutrients. Weeds can easily overtake this plant when it's young, so be sure to keep them out of its growing space while it's getting used to your landscape. Grassy perennial weeds such as quackgrass tend to be the biggest problem, so avoid planting switchgrass where they have a foothold. If this type of competitor pops up in your switchgrass, remove it as soon as possible. Also, don't boost the soil's nitrogen level when your switchgrass plants are small. This won't benefit them, and it may supercharge the development of grassy weeds. In general, ornamental switchgrass doesn't need any fertilizer to thrive.
You can grow switchgrass in most parts of the United States since it's suitable to plant in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 9. It prefers full sun but will accept partial shade if you'll accept that its foliage will flop over sometimes. Installing switchgrass in humus-rich soil may also encourage flopping. If you have this type of soil, consider supporting the plants with stakes. Right before spring begins, pare switchgrass clumps down to a height of 3 inches or so. This helps healthy new foliage emerge when the weather warms up.