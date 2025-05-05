The Beautiful Ornamental Grass That Can Help Prevent Pests From Taking Over Your Garden

Whether you're a seasoned landscaper searching for a native perennial or a beginning gardener seeking a fuss-free plant for your yard, switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) is worthy of consideration. This flowering grass is ideal if you need a tall, adaptable plant that can ward off garden pests. Clumps of switchgrass reach heights of 2 ½ to 5 feet. When the plant's blushing flowers bloom, its stature may gain an additional 2 feet. Since switchgrass rarely suffers from infestations and attracts garden helpers such as parasitoid wasps, place it near plants that are vulnerable to bug damage. Parasitoid wasps lay their eggs on destructive insects such as cabbage worms and tomato hornworms. As the young wasps hatch, they consume their hosts, decreasing their populations in your garden. Switchgrass will also draw cuter bug eaters to your yard, namely songbirds such as pine warblers and vesper sparrows.

Advertisement

Many cultivars of switchgrass are bred as ornamentals. This makes them an attractive choice for garden borders, accent plantings, and living privacy walls. Don't let these pretty prairie plants convince you that they're just for show, though. They're tough as can be, thriving in conditions that would kill many other plants. You can grow them beneath black walnut trees, in sandy soil or clay, and in areas that experience floods from time to time. Infrequent watering is fine, too, once these plants are established. Switchgrass is even somewhat tolerant of salty soil and air pollution, so it's a good fit for roadside plantings.