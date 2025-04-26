Repel Wasps From Your Yard By Planting This Low-Maintenance Tree
Wasps are a common nuisance in yards and gardens across the country. While it is easy to make mistakes that attract wasps to your yard, it is just as easy to help prevent them from making your yard their home. One of the easiest methods to repel wasps from your yard is by planting this low-maintenance tree. Eucalyptus oil is a well-known natural mosquito repellent. Eucalyptus trees work equally as well to repel wasps from your backyard.
The key to eucalyptus' repellent powers in both instances is its scent. The smell of eucalyptus, which many liken to menthol, is said to be unpleasant to wasps. Given they have such sensitive olfactory systems, it is easy to imagine how the strong scent of eucalyptus would be amplified to an unbearable level for these insects. Unpleasantries aside, this strong scent emitted from eucalyptus can override wasps' pheromones, which they use to not only locate and attract each other, but also to find food.
With this combination of factors working in its favor, eucalyptus is a perfect addition to your yard if you need to repel wasps. However, there are a few things to consider before you turn your backyard into a eucalyptus forest. Placement is critical. You need the trees somewhat close to your home. That said, you should think twice about growing it right next to your house, as they are highly flammable. It is also wise not to plant eucalyptus next to gardens, as the leaves can prevent other plants from growing. For this same reason, you should avoid using eucalyptus leaves in your compost or mulch as you go about turning fall leaves into fuel for your garden.
How to grow eucalyptus trees
Selecting the right spot for a eucalyptus tree in your backyard is about more than just the trees' proximity to your house and garden. The ideal location should be in full sun, with soil that drains well and tips the scale to acidic side. A pH of 5.5 to 6.5 is best. You may also want to make sure you have easy access to a water source, as eucalyptus trees require frequent waterings.
If you are planting a eucalyptus tree from seeds, it is best to err on the side of a larger pot. This is because the trees and their root balls grow very rapidly and because they do not handle transplanting very well. So, by using larger containers such as the Jeria 1 Gallon Nursery Pots, you can limit the number of times your young eucalyptus must be replanted. Once your seedling is ready to be planted outside — or you have purchased a seedling ready for planting — start by digging a hole double the width and equal the depth of the root ball. Place the plant in the hole so the top of the root ball is level with the surface and fill the hole surrounding the root ball.
Once the small tree is firmly in place, give it a good watering. Then, continue to water at least once a week, but be careful not to oversaturate the area. Outside of watering, eucalyptus trees require remarkably little care. They rarely if ever need fertilizer. With the exception of taking out the occasional dead branch, pruning is mostly optional for eucalyptus trees unless you are wanting to constrain its proportions.