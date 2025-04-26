Repel Wasps From Your Yard By Planting This Low-Maintenance Tree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wasps are a common nuisance in yards and gardens across the country. While it is easy to make mistakes that attract wasps to your yard, it is just as easy to help prevent them from making your yard their home. One of the easiest methods to repel wasps from your yard is by planting this low-maintenance tree. Eucalyptus oil is a well-known natural mosquito repellent. Eucalyptus trees work equally as well to repel wasps from your backyard.

Advertisement

The key to eucalyptus' repellent powers in both instances is its scent. The smell of eucalyptus, which many liken to menthol, is said to be unpleasant to wasps. Given they have such sensitive olfactory systems, it is easy to imagine how the strong scent of eucalyptus would be amplified to an unbearable level for these insects. Unpleasantries aside, this strong scent emitted from eucalyptus can override wasps' pheromones, which they use to not only locate and attract each other, but also to find food.

With this combination of factors working in its favor, eucalyptus is a perfect addition to your yard if you need to repel wasps. However, there are a few things to consider before you turn your backyard into a eucalyptus forest. Placement is critical. You need the trees somewhat close to your home. That said, you should think twice about growing it right next to your house, as they are highly flammable. It is also wise not to plant eucalyptus next to gardens, as the leaves can prevent other plants from growing. For this same reason, you should avoid using eucalyptus leaves in your compost or mulch as you go about turning fall leaves into fuel for your garden.

Advertisement