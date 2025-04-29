Think Twice Before Planting This Popular California Tree In Your Front Yard

The California sycamore (Platanus racemosa) is big, bold, and full of surprises. Found beside rivers, at the bottoms of canyons, and in the foothills of mountains in the western United States, this prehistoric species can grow 100 feet tall and 5 feet wide. Profusions of branches and multiple trunks that grow at dramatic angles are common for this supersized plant. Its leaves are the biggest of any tree indigenous to North America, often measuring 10 inches tall and 12 inches across. Though the California sycamore is majestic, it's too massive for the average front yard. It's better suited for a sprawling estate or park, where the shade from its giant canopy can be appreciated.

In addition to growing huge, the California sycamore grows rapidly. As it gains height, it becomes hard to prune without special equipment to reach its upper branches. This means that you'll need an arborist's help to maintain it. A California sycamore's main root can burrow 10 feet deep, and its other roots are aggressive. They've been known to harm sidewalks, pipes, septic systems, and building foundations. The giant piles of leaves that fall from this tree can vex time-strapped homeowners. Dead leaves may kill a lawn if they're not raked up promptly. They may also clog gutters and drains. Plus, a California sycamore sloughs off bark, twigs, and even branches, creating even more yardwork.

A California sycamore's seed pods can spawn problems, too. These orbs, known as buttonballs, drop from the tree as they mature, making a mess beneath it. They're covered in hairs that help disperse the tree's seeds but cause allergic reactions for some people.