Costco's Highest-Rated Garden Set Is Perfect For Beginner Gardeners

The Transplanter, Hand Cultivator, and Large Scoop are essential for gardeners who need tools for every step of the planting and harvesting process. As one happy reviewer shared, "these are a real game changer for my raised planter beds," showing the real value of the set with all these tools included. These tools mean that you don't need to worry about the debate over raised beds versus in-ground garden beds and which is overall better, because they allow you ease with a variety of gardening tasks.

Advertisement

The Extended Reach Hoe and Cultivator and Extended Reach 7-Tine Rake make this set special. The 36-inch handles on both of these tools make it easier for gardeners to reach across garden beds. The double utility of the Hoe and Cultivator tool would be especially useful to prepare a new plot of soil. The long-handled design of the rake and hoe tool are a favorite among reviewers. One 5-star review lauds that "these tools are a back and time saver." Despite some reviews that lament the shorter length of the long-handled tools, this review shares that "poles are not long but I think that's the purpose."

If there's any criticism or room for improvement, one reviewer commented that they "wish they all could be hung." Beyond that, however, the consensus appears to be that this is an excellent garden set, with a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars. Overall, reviewers talk about the study, easy-to-use design of this set and how they feel like well-made, built-to-last tools.

Advertisement