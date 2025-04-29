Costco's Highest-Rated Garden Set Is Perfect For Beginner Gardeners
Going out and gardening takes a lot more than some seeds, water, sunlight, and a dream. You need the tools to help you cultivate the strongest, healthiest plants. Thankfully, you can get garden-ready with this great tool set from Costco — and it's perfect for the gardener who is just starting out. The Corona Garden Digging Set for $59.99 includes tried and true tools designed for heavy use. Don't make the mistake beginning gardeners make way too often by not preparing yourself with the right equipment before you get started. These tools have key features that reviewers highlight as handy in the garden.
This five-piece set includes many of the tools beginning gardeners absolutely need, including a hand cultivator, a transplanter, a hoe, and a rake. These tools are designed for ultimate comfort with anti-blister grips and finger guards at the base to protect your fingers while working. Made with heat-treated steel, these tools were built to hold up to a lot of wear and tear in the garden.
Top reasons to choose this garden digging set
The Transplanter, Hand Cultivator, and Large Scoop are essential for gardeners who need tools for every step of the planting and harvesting process. As one happy reviewer shared, "these are a real game changer for my raised planter beds," showing the real value of the set with all these tools included. These tools mean that you don't need to worry about the debate over raised beds versus in-ground garden beds and which is overall better, because they allow you ease with a variety of gardening tasks.
The Extended Reach Hoe and Cultivator and Extended Reach 7-Tine Rake make this set special. The 36-inch handles on both of these tools make it easier for gardeners to reach across garden beds. The double utility of the Hoe and Cultivator tool would be especially useful to prepare a new plot of soil. The long-handled design of the rake and hoe tool are a favorite among reviewers. One 5-star review lauds that "these tools are a back and time saver." Despite some reviews that lament the shorter length of the long-handled tools, this review shares that "poles are not long but I think that's the purpose."
If there's any criticism or room for improvement, one reviewer commented that they "wish they all could be hung." Beyond that, however, the consensus appears to be that this is an excellent garden set, with a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars. Overall, reviewers talk about the study, easy-to-use design of this set and how they feel like well-made, built-to-last tools.