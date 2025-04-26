The Natural Fertilizer You Should Avoid Using Near Blueberry Bushes And Potato Plants

Ash from your fireplace can nourish many garden plants with calcium, potassium, and other must-have nutrients. Like baking soda, it's often used to help tomatoes thrive. Both substances have alkaline pH, which is thought to keep some problem-causing fungi under control. Though above-neutral pH levels benefit some plants, they're likely to harm others. Plants that can't tolerate alkaline soil may perish if wood ash enters their growing environment and raises its pH level. Similarly, alkaline soil is risky for plants prone to pathogens that crave elevated pH.

Josh Gardens, the master gardener known as @theplanttechie on Instagram, says wood ash shouldn't go near one popular fruiting shrub. "I recommend avoiding it on acid-loving plants like blueberries," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview. "One major concern is over-application, which can significantly raise soil pH. This increase in alkalinity can make the soil unsuitable for plants that prefer more acidic conditions." A beloved root vegetable is also on Josh's "no wood ash" list. "Potatoes, for example, are highly susceptible to developing potato scab when exposed to alkaline conditions, so it is best to keep wood ash away from them," he advises.

Other plants that demand low pH levels may be sensitive to wood ash as well. These include cranberries, azaleas, camellias, gardenias, holly, and mountain laurel. Charred remnants also aren't suitable for freshly sprouted plants. According to Josh, "young seedlings with tender roots can be damaged by wood ash, so it should never be applied directly to newly planted beds."

