The Bizarre Freshwater Fish You'd Be Lucky To Catch On Ultra-Light Tackle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alligator gar are a bizarre freshwater fish. Typically described as prehistoric due to the fact they have changed so little over millennia, they are one of largest freshwater fish in North America. In fact, they are actually only second to the white sturgeon and are capable of tipping the scales at more than 300 pounds. Given their size and ferocious look, it's not a surprise they are considered among the most dangerous freshwater fish. Nor is it a surprise they are a popular target species for freshwater anglers looking to do a little big game fishing. However, while catches of various size alligator gar are common, you'd be lucky to catch one on ultra-light tackle.

Advertisement

The enormous unlikelihood of catching a full-grown alligator gar on ultra-light tackle is due to a variety of reasons, not the least of which is its gargantuan size. Add to that the fact alligator gar are equipped with double rows of incredibly sharp teeth, their bodies are covered in rugged scales, and they tend to live in rivers and lakes that are often full of line-snagging obstructions and it's hard to fathom anyone accomplishing such a task. However, as reported by Chron, that's just what one angler did in the spring of 2025. Art Weston captured a 153-pound fish using 2-pound test line in Lake Livingston, East Texas. That fish was a new International Game Fish Association (IGFA) freshwater line class record for alligator gar.

Advertisement

To put the catch into perspective, even an angler as accomplished as Weston, who has set 81 world records and holds every men's division alligator gar world record, only gave himself a 1% chance of making it happen. While his persistence paid off, most anglers hoping to catch an alligator gar, whether with fly or regular fishing tackle, should probably opt for considerably more substantial gear.