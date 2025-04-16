Attract More Bugs To Your Yard With The Help Of A Plastic Nursery Pot

Sometimes, hacks like adding cinnamon to banish pests like aphids doesn't always work. This is where it's worthwhile to deploy some help. Ladybugs, spiders, centipedes, beetles and other creatures that prey on destructive bugs typically need tight cracks and crevices or places they can burrow in. There are a variety of ways to create these houses and habitats. While some call for containers made of wood, glass, or metal, using plastic landscape pots is preferable in many instances because gardeners often have a variety of them left after transplanting. Even if you don't have some lying around, lightweight plastic nursery pots are incredibly cheap.

The simplest method for creating a habitat for spiders, ladybugs and other creatures is to lay a pot on its side and cover the bottom with a bit of straw or hay. Adding a few rocks will give the creatures a few cracks and crevices to wedge in as well as weigh the pot down to keep in from blowing away in the wind. This very simple method allows the bugs to easily enter the habitat and also provides a waterproof space for spiders to build webs.

Another method involves building a tube habitat. While some advocate for building a permanent house with wood and PVC tubes, you can also utilize biodegradable materials for the tubes. Stacking cardboard tubes from toilet paper or paper towel rolls inside the plastic landscape tube is one possibility. Rolling up thick paper or old magazines is another. You can also use small sections of bamboo, which is an all-natural tube. Once the pot is filled with tubes, lie it on its side in your garden, or hang it with a wire, string, or nail from a fence or tree limb.

